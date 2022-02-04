Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 241.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

