Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Trading Up 10.6%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) shares were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLFF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

