Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 9.3%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.52. 50,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,061,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

