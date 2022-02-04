STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.67 ($58.05).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €39.68 ($44.58) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.53.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

