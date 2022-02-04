Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,052 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,522. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

