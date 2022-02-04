Stuart Lockard Scott Sells 5,473 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.