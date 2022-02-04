STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £17,750 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,863.94).

Paul Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Paul Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of STV Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($46,652.33).

LON STVG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.71). 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741. STV Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The company has a market cap of £163.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

