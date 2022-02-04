Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3311 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,391,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

