Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 75,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,321. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

