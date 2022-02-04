SVB Leerink Lowers Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target to $20.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.