SVB Leerink Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

