Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $664.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $471.00 and a twelve month high of $664.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

