Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($164.04) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.23 ($137.34).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €105.30 ($118.31) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €122.79 and its 200-day moving average is €121.40. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.