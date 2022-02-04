T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $152.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.71.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

