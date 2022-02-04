T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.79. The stock had a trading volume of 262,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

