T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.