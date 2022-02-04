Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $621.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

