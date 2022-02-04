Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director John David Kaplan Sells 98,041 Shares

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$64,707.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,749.06.

John David Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talon Metals alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, John David Kaplan purchased 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00.

Shares of TLO opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.05 million and a PE ratio of -72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$0.90.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.