Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,785,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 52,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 77.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

