Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Down 5%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. 7,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 880,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 330.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.