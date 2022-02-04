TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 1% Higher

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,492 ($20.06) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.71). 47,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 32,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,452 ($19.52).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,554.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,451.12.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

