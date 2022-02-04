TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE TRP opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.