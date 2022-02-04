TD Securities Cuts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price decreased by TD Securities to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$9.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.46.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.