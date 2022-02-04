Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $207,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

