Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 2,637 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $85.28 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

