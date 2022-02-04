Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$52.50 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. 96,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

