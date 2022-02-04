Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of TECK opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

