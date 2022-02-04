TEGNA Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.