TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,256 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $19.87.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 97,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

