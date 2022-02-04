TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,256 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $19.87.
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
