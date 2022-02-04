Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Needham & Company LLC Forecasts (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $310.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.05 and its 200 day moving average is $353.44. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 286.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.