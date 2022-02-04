Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 335,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

