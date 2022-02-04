Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TENB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 1,200,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tenable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.