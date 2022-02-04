Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.06. 18,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,144,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

