Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 18,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 817,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $815.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

