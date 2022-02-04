Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $903.57. The company had a trading volume of 209,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,016.55 and a 200-day moving average of $897.29. The company has a market capitalization of $907.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

