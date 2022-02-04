Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Shares of TTEK opened at $146.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

