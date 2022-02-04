The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

