The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,460. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Andersons has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

