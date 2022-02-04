The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $948.85

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 948.85 ($12.76) and traded as low as GBX 845.72 ($11.37). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.56), with a volume of 127,501 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £797.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 945.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 997.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,668.50). Also, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,714.71).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

