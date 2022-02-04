The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 30,000 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BX traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

