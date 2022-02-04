The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Boeing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

