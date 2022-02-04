The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SRV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

