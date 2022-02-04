The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $248.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $228.69 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

