The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,111. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

