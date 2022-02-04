The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 14,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

