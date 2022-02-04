The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

HIG traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. 156,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.