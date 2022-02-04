The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

