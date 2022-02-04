The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.
In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
