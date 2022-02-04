The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.62% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

