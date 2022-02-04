The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 272,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

